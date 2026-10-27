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Schools, colleges closed today, tomorrow

Collector T Nishanthi
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Collector T Nishanthi

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Paderu: In view of the warning of an impending severe cyclone, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector T Nishanthi has declared local holidays for day-scholar schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on October 27 and 28.

The Collector clarified that the holidays would not apply to residential schools and hostels. She directed the officials concerned to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students staying in these institutions.

The Collector instructed district and mandal-level officials to remain alert in view of the expected cyclone impact. She emphasised that all departments should work in coordination to prevent any loss of life or property.

She also directed the officials to keep all necessary arrangements ready to deal with any emergency arising from the cyclone and ensure the safety of people across the district.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Cyclone AlertAlluri Sitarama Raju DistrictSchool HolidaysT NishanthiAndhra Pradesh Weather
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