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Schools, colleges closed today, tomorrow
Paderu: In view of the warning of an impending severe cyclone, Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector T Nishanthi has declared local holidays for day-scholar schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on October 27 and 28.
The Collector clarified that the holidays would not apply to residential schools and hostels. She directed the officials concerned to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students staying in these institutions.
The Collector instructed district and mandal-level officials to remain alert in view of the expected cyclone impact. She emphasised that all departments should work in coordination to prevent any loss of life or property.
She also directed the officials to keep all necessary arrangements ready to deal with any emergency arising from the cyclone and ensure the safety of people across the district.
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