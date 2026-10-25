SEC removes three police officers over election conduct

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered the removal of three police officers from election-related duties over alleged lapses and misconduct during the ongoing local body election process, including sub-inspector Priyanka of Chilakaluripet, who was accused of pushing former minister Vidadala Rajini to the ground.

The SEC ordered the removal of Molakalacheruvu circle inspector Dastagiri and sub-inspector Ramakrishna in Annamayya district, citing alleged negligence during the nomination process and biased conduct. In a separate action, it removed Chilakaluripet SI Priyanka following a review of video footage showing her confrontation with Rajini.

The incident occurred when YSRCP candidates arrived at Rajini’s residence in Chilakaluripet on Friday. Police allegedly prevented them from entering the house, prompting the former minister to come outside and question the officers over the restrictions.

During the ensuing argument, Priyanka allegedly pushed Rajini, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident triggered a political controversy, with the video drawing attention to the conduct of police personnel during the election process. Following its review, the SEC ordered action against Priyanka.