SEC sets Oct 27 deadline to submit Form B in parishad polls

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has tightened the rules for political parties finalising candidates for the MPTC and ZPTC elections, making it clear that Form B must reach the concerned Returning Officer by 3 p.m. on October 27, the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Forms carrying rubber-stamped or facsimile signatures, or those sent by fax, will not be accepted.

In guidelines issued on Saturday, the SEC directed all recognised and registered political parties contesting the Parishad elections to comply strictly with the prescribed procedure for submitting Form A and Form B. Form A, which identifies the party’s authorised representative, had to be submitted to the collector, in the capacity of district election officer, by 5 p.m. on October 23, the final day for filing nominations. Form B, through which a party finalises and authorises its candidates, must be submitted to the returning officer concerned by 3 p.m. on October 27.

The Commission clarified that the forms would be valid only if they carried original signatures made by hand with a pen by the party president, general secretary or an authorised representative, as applicable. Officials have been instructed not to accept rubber-stamped signatures, facsimile signatures or forms transmitted by fax. The SEC has also directed election officials to follow the guidelines strictly while scrutinising nominations, cautioning that no nomination should be rejected in violation of the prescribed provisions.

Meanwhile, state election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha has ordered an inquiry into a complaint lodged by former YSRCP minister Vidadala Rajini, who alleged that a police sub-inspector, Priyanka, pushed her to the ground during the Parishad election nomination process. Punetha directed the Palnadu district superintendent of police to investigate the allegation.