TDP wins unopposed in Jagan’s native village

Amaravati: TDP’s unopposed victory in Balapanuru, the native village of YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family in Simhadripuram mandal, has emerged as a significant setback for the YSRCP in Pulivendula, long regarded as a stronghold of the YS family.

The result adds to the NDA’s unopposed victories in the constituency following its gains in the recent municipal elections. Of the 65 MPTC seats in Pulivendula constituency, 64 have been won unopposed, with the TDP securing 60, the BJP three and the Jana Sena Party one. Only the Allireddipalle MPTC seat in Vempalli mandal will see a contest.

The TDP won all eight MPTC seats in Vemula, all nine each in Chakrayapeta and Lingala, all eight each in Thonduru and Simhadripuram, and all five in Pulivendula mandal. In Vempalli, the TDP secured 15 of the 17 uncontested seats, while the BJP and Jana Sena won one each. The YSRCP did not file nominations in nearly half of the seats won unopposed by the alliance; its candidates withdrew in the remaining cases.

The outcome has drawn attention because Jagan had warned party leaders before the elections that those responsible for allowing contests to go uncontested would not be considered for future Assembly tickets. He had insisted that candidates be fielded everywhere and that leaders stand firmly behind party workers. The TDP is now questioning why a contest could not be ensured in Jagan’s own constituency.

Meanwhile, Jagan met party leaders and public representatives in Pulivendula to review election preparations and violence reported during the nomination process. He sought details of alleged attacks and threats by TDP leaders and workers and discussed the difficulties faced by YSRCP candidates.

Jagan said using power to suppress the opposition went against the spirit of democracy. Asserting that attacks and threats could not stop the democratic process, he demanded an impartial inquiry into the reported incidents and legal action against those responsible.

He congratulated party leaders and workers who entered the contest despite the alleged intimidation and urged them to remain confident, exercise restraint and continue campaigning democratically.

The NDA also secured three of the seven ZPTC seats in Pulivendula constituency unopposed. TDP candidates Renukadevi in Chakrayapeta, Shiva Mohan Reddy in Thonduru and Mareddy Bharat Reddy in Simhadripuram were elected without a contest.

The YSRCP filed no nomination for Simhadripuram, while its candidates in Chakrayapeta and Thonduru withdrew. The remaining four ZPTC seats will be contested.

Statewide, the NDA won 76 of the 77 ZPTC seats declared unanimous out of 659 seats. The TDP secured 71, Jana Sena two and the BJP three, while the YSRCP won one. The TDP’s Pedavegi victory in Eluru district was the only unanimous ZPTC result between Srikakulam and Guntur; the other 76 were recorded between Palnadu and Anantapur.