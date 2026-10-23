ULB polls rescheduled to Nov 1

Amaravati: The AP State Election Commission (APSEC) on Thursday rescheduled the municipal election programme across the state, fixing November 1 for polling and November 3 for counting, while extending the nomination process in four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) where it found that candidates had been prevented from filing their papers because of intimidation, attacks, damage to nomination papers or other adverse circumstances. The revised schedule applies to all 100 ULBs covered by the election programme, including Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. Earlier, the poll was scheduled for October 28.

In a fresh notification on Thursday night, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha ordered the reopening of nominations for 48 hours on October 23 and 24 in specified wards of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality and Tirupati Municipal Corporation, and in all 32 wards of Mydukur Municipality.

The SEC's decision follows the Supreme Court's October 21 directions in SLP(C) No. 37476/2026, requiring the Commission to examine complaints by the petitioner party and individual candidates, along with supporting documents and electronic evidence, and decide whether the nomination deadline should be extended wherever candidates were unable to file their papers because of law-and-order problems.

The SEC had issued election notifications on October 14 for the second ordinary elections to 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats. The original nomination process was conducted from October 16 to 18, scrutiny took place on October 19, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures was October 21 at 3 p.m.

Following the Supreme Court's directions, the Commission issued an order on October 21 halting the further election process in all 100 ULBs. It subsequently examined reports submitted by collectors and district election authorities, commissioners of police and superintendents of police, besides representations from the petitioner party and candidates and other evidentiary material, including electronic evidence.

The Commission observed that candidates willing to contest had, in certain places, been intimidated or attacked, had their nomination papers torn, or had been prevented from filing nominations by other adverse circumstances. It identified four ULBs where such incidents had occurred and decided to provide affected candidates another opportunity to contest.

The Supreme Court had directed the SEC to take its decision by October 22 and, wherever it extended the nomination deadline, allow candidates at least 48 hours from the announcement of the decision. It had also directed the Commission to defer publication of the final list of contesting candidates until October 25. According to the SEC's notification, the extended nomination process covers the following areas:

Kadapa Municipal Corporation: Fresh nominations will be accepted in Ward Nos. 6, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 24, 31, 34, 52 and 55.

Rajampet Municipality: The process will reopen in Ward Nos. 6, 12, 13, 14, 17, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Mydukur Municipality: Fresh nominations will be accepted in all 32 wards.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation: The extended nomination process covers Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 55, 56, 57, 59, 65 and 66.

The SEC has directed that nominations be received on October 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the centres already specified by the Returning Officers and Election Officers. In addition to these centres, nomination papers will also be received at designated premises in the respective Collectorates, as specified by the collectors and district election authorities.

Scrutiny of fresh nominations will take place on October 25 from 8 a.m. onwards. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature, applicable only to candidates who file fresh nominations under the extended process, is 3 p.m. on the same day.

Under the revised programme, the final list of contesting candidates for all 100 ULBs will be published after 3 p.m. on October 25.

Polling is scheduled for November 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a repoll is required, it will be conducted on November 2 during the same hours. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on November 3. The SEC has stated that the revised schedule for indirect elections will be announced separately.