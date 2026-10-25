YSRCP alleges TDP-backed fraudulent nominations

Amaravati: YSRCP accused TDP leaders and workers of filing unauthorised nominations in the opposition party’s name in the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC elections, allegedly after preventing genuine YSRCP candidates from filing their papers. In a representation to the State Election Commission on Saturday, YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy sought an immediate inquiry, criminal action against those responsible and an investigation into the role of election and police officials. A copy was marked to the Election Commission of India.

The representation alleges that YSRCP candidates were subjected to violence and intimidation, their nomination papers were snatched or torn, and they were prevented from entering nomination centres.

Simultaneously, TDP leaders, workers and their relatives allegedly filed nominations as YSRCP candidates without party authorisation, creating a false impression that the opposition was allowed to contest freely. In Palnadu district, the complaint cites alleged unauthorised nominations in the Macherla Assembly constituency. In Karampudi, TDP leader Venkata Narasimha Rao allegedly arranged for his wife, Jakka Sarada, to contest as a YSRCP candidate for Karampudi MPTC-2.

The party also reports three such nominations in Macherla mandal, six in Veldurthi, two in Rentachintala, four in Durgi and one in Karampudi. In Durgi, Marasu Venkata Rao, described as a close associate of TDP MLA Julakanti, allegedly filed a nomination for the Kolagatla MPTC segment. In Chittoor district, the complaint names Pushpamma, wife of TDP leader Govindappa; TDP leader K Shankarappa; Deepika, wife of TDP leader Srinivasulu; TDP worker Krishnamurthy; TDP leader Rajendra Naik; and Lavanya, wife of TDP worker Gangadharam, in connection with alleged nominations in YSRCP’s name across Jeedimakulapalli, Ramakuppam and Veernamala.