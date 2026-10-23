YSRCP seeks removal of DGP, Kurnool IG

Amaravati: YSRCP urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to remove the director general of police (DGP) and Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen from election-related duties, alleging partisan policing and failure to ensure free and fair local body elections.

In a representation submitted by party general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, the party sought an independent inquiry, disciplinary action if the allegations are proved, and deployment of neutral police officials. A copy was sent to the Election Commission of India.

The complaint follows the Supreme Court’s October 21 order on alleged irregularities and violence during nominations. The court directed the SEC to consider extending nomination deadlines where candidates were prevented from filing papers and asked the DGP to ensure police protection and CCTV coverage at nomination centres.

The YSRCP alleged that these safeguards were not effectively implemented in several places, including Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati and Piduguralla. It claimed candidates were assaulted or obstructed and alleged that over 63.5 per cent of its candidates were prevented from filing nominations in 19 of the state’s 100 Urban Local Bodies.

The party also alleged violations of police transfer norms and selective registration of cases against opposition workers. It urged the SEC to deploy neutral officers, appoint independent observers and strengthen security for the remaining local body elections.