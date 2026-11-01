Classroom horror sparks outrage

Amaravati/Rapthadu (Anantapur): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the attack on a Class X student in Rapthadu of Anantapur district and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured girls.

The Chief Minister expressed deep anguish over the incident and enquired about the condition of the student who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. He sought details from officials about the medical care being provided to her and directed police officers to ensure stringent punishment for the accused. A statement said the Chief Minister spoke to the mother of the victim on phone.

Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident, saying he was unable to hold back his tears after seeing the young girl lying in a pool of blood in the classroom. He warned that the government would deal firmly with those committing such acts. He said strict action would be taken against anyone threatening the safety of women and children and that offenders would face the consequences, irrespective of their influence or position.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that there was no place in society for such inhuman acts. He spoke to the Anantapur district collector and obtained details about the incident.

He directed officials to provide better medical treatment to both the injured student and another girl who was hurt while trying to stop the attack. He assured the victim’s family that the coalition government would extend all possible support. He also instructed the police to arrest the accused immediately and ensure strict punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, MLA Paritala Sunitha visited the Anantapur Government General Hospital and spoke to doctors treating the injured girl in the emergency operation theatre. She enquired about her health condition and facilitated a phone conversation between the Chief Minister and the victim’s family. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the family and assured them of his support.

The Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission has also taken serious note of the incident. Its chairperson, Dr Rayapati Shailaja, expressed concern over the attack on the Class X student with a saw and enquired about the condition of the second girl injured while trying to prevent the assault. She is monitoring the treatment being provided to both students and seeking regular updates from hospital authorities.