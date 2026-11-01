Collector appeals to voters to cast franchise fearlessly 

Anantapur: All administrative and security arrangements have been finalized to conduct peaceful municipal elections across Anantapur district on Sunday, announced District Collector and District Election Officer O Anand on Saturday.

Accompanied by Assistant Collector Suyash Kumar, Collector Anand inspected the central distribution and reception center at SSBN College in Anantapur city.

He monitored material dispatch across all six locations in the district via live CCTV feeds at the Command Control Center.

Joint Collector and RDOs also conducted field inspections, confirming smooth distribution operations for approximately 6,000 trained polling personnel.

Detailing the security setup, Collector Anand stated that 1,800 police personnel have been deployed in a grid-like formation. In sensitive locations—including Anantapur, Tadipatri, and Gooty—100 percent of polling stations are under CCTV coverage linked to control rooms, with 10 to 15 drones per area deployed for aerial surveillance.

Standby striking forces and reserve units are stationed to reach any booth within three to five minutes if needed. Bank and LIC staff have been appointed as micro-observers for independent monitoring.

Additionally, 1,600 district administration staff will assist in queue management. Mini-buses have been deployed to navigate narrow urban lanes, ensuring smooth transport.

Enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, liquor shops have been closed, and local holidays declared for offices and educational institutions.

Collector Anand urged all eligible voters to step forward and exercise their franchise fearlessly. Municipal Commissioner Jaswanth Rao and key election officials attended.