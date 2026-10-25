Collector Inspects Anantapur Counting Center

Anantapur: District Collector and District Election Officer O Anand, along with SP P Jagadeesh and Assistant Collector Suyash Kumar, inspected the municipal election material distribution point, strong room, and counting center at SSBN Degree College on Saturday.

Collector Anand directed officials to ensure robust infrastructure, including counting table setups, reception desks, and strict barricading following election rules. He mandated contingency measures to counter potential rain during material distribution.

Reviewing counting rounds and logistics with Municipal Commissioner Jaswanth Rao and DSP Karunakar Rao, the DEO called for flawless execution without any operational shortcomings.