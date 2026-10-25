Innovators Conclave 2026 grandly inaugurated at JNTUA

Anantapur: The two-day 'Innovators Conclave 2026' was grandly inaugurated on Saturday at the NTR Auditorium on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). Organised by the Vistara Vidyaanidhi Trust to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry–academia collaboration, the mega event brought together over 3,000 students, 300 startups, and more than 80 global industry leaders.

The inauguration was graced by eminent dignitaries, including JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Dr H Sudarsana Rao, Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor Prof NVR0 Jyotikumar, former AP Special Chief Secretary JA Chowdary, Accenture Global Managing Director Gopal Pingali, TATA AIG Board Director Vijaya Deepti PH, IEEE India Senior Director Dr Srikanth Chandrasekaran, and EtherWing Aerospace CEO Manegar Sarmas Vali.

Organisers expressed deep gratitude to JNTUA VC Dr Sudarsana Rao and the university management for extending robust infrastructural support. They highlighted that higher education institutions must look beyond traditional classroom teaching by actively encouraging research, startup incubation, and practical industry alignment.

Day one featured high-level leadership dialogues focusing on industry-scale innovation, strategic technologies, national security, and achieving technological self-reliance.

Alongside, a student hackathon commenced, challenging young participants to solve real-world problems through practical applications. Day two of the conclave on Sunday will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startup incubation, venture funding, and technology governance, aiming to equip students with the skills required to navigate and lead in the evolving technology landscape.