‘Innovators Conclave’at JNTUA from today

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) will organise Innovators Conclave 2026 on October 24 and 25 to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups.

Announcing the details at a media conference at the varsity on Friday, JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarshan Rao said around 3,000 participants, 300 companies and representatives from nearly 200 colleges are expected to attend the two-day conclave.

About 80 industry leaders, start-up founders and other prominent personalities were also likely to participate.

The conclave aims to provide a platform for start-ups to connect with industries, explore business opportunities and encourage innovation. The university is working towards the goal of nurturing at least one entrepreneur in every household, he said. Prof Rao urged aspiring entrepreneurs, students and others to make use of the opportunity.

IEEE Country Head Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Mustafa, JA Chaudhry and Gopal Pingali were among those present at the media conference.