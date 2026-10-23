JNTUA explores Bajaj BEST center

Anantapur: In a major push toward fostering modern, industry-aligned technical skill development, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has initiated steps to explore establishing a prestigious Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) center on its campus.

A high-level university delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Professor H Sudarsana Rao visited SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, to study the infrastructure, training methodologies, and operational practices of its established BEST center.

The visit follows preliminary virtual discussions between officials of JNTUA and the Bajaj Auto Foundation regarding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for the proposed center.

The JNTUA delegation thoroughly inspected six advanced technical laboratories dedicated to cutting-edge domains: Robotics and Automation, Industry 4.0 and IIoT, Electronic Manufacturing Systems, Firmware Development, Electronic System Reliability, and Electric Vehicle Technologies.

Accompanied by Director of Academic and Planning Dr SV Satyanarayana and Engineering Department Heads Dr M Ramasekhara Reddy, Dr K Kalyani Radha, and Dr S Aruna Mastani, VC Prof Sudarsana Rao evaluated the feasibility of replicating the model at JNTUA.

Establishing the BEST center will provide engineering students with vital hands-on practical experience, project-based learning, and specialized skill sets tailored to modern manufacturing and electronics industries. It will also foster interdisciplinary research and faculty development.