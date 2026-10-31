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Liquor shops to be closed for 3 days

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This prohibition will be in effect from 5 pm on Friday (October 30) till November 1.Anantapur Liquor Ban 2026, O Anand District Collector, AP Municipal Elections, October 30 to November 1 Liquor Ban, Anantapur Municipal Corporation, Gooty Guntakal Tadipatri Elections, Five Kilometre Liquor Ban, November 3 Vote Counting Tags: Anantapur Liquor Ban, AP Elections, O Anand, Municipal Polls, Election Restrictions

District Collector O Anand
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District Collector O Anand

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Anantapur: District Collector and District Election Officer O Anand said that liquor shops will remain closed in the district in view of urban local body elections.

In a statement on Friday, he informed that sale of liquor (including at liquor shops, bars, military canteens, TD-1 licensed outlets, toddy shops, distilleries, and breweries) will be prohibited, and such establishments will remain closed within Anantapur Municipal Corporation, Gooty, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Kalyandurg and Rayadurg Municipalities - as well as within 5 kilometer radius of each of these areas. This prohibition will be in effect from 5 pm on Friday (October 30) till November 1. Furthermore, should a re-polling take place on November 2, the closure will extend to that day, continuing until the counting of votes on November 3.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Anantapur Liquor BanAP ElectionsO AnandMunicipal PollsElection Restrictions
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