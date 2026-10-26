NDA alliance holds Pathuru meet

Anantapur: A coordination meeting of the Jana Sena–TDP–BJP alliance was held at the Arya Vysya Ammavari Shala in Pathuru, Anantapur.

The event saw the participation of Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, Jana Sena District President TC Varun, and mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav.

Leaders pledged complete unity to secure a victory for alliance candidates, with TC Varun urging concentrated efforts in the 62nd Division.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav commended Varun’s vision for beautifying ‘Anantha Sagaram’.

Community leaders, including Arya Vysya Association chief Lakshmaiah, extended their full support to the coalition.