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Police Commemoration Day observed
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Anantapur: Anantapur Range IGP Dr Shemushi and District SP PJagadeesh led solemn Police Commemoration Day tributes at the District Police Headquarters on Wednesday.
Honoring the 1959 Ladakh martyrs, officials urged personnel to rededicate themselves to public service. SP Jagadeesh highlighted ongoing safety measures, including ‘Operation Night Safety’, the ‘Shakti’ app, anti-narcotics drives, and advanced technological surveillance like CCTV networks and cyber cells. Emphasizing community policing, the leadership pledged unwavering support to martyrs’ families and called for close public cooperation to maintain law, order, and regional development.
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