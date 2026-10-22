SP assures department’s firm support to martyrs’ families

Puttaparthi: Describing the services and sacrifices of police personnel as invaluable to society, dignitaries and police officials gathered at the District Police Office in Puttaparthi on Wednesday to observe Police Commemoration Day with deep solemnity.

The event, chaired by Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, IPS, was attended by District Collector A Shyam Prasad, IAS, Additional District Judge (Hindupur) Venkateswara Rao, Junior Civil Judge (Puttaparthi) Mujeeb Paspala, and Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj.

Parade Commander Uma Maheshwar Reddy presented a ceremonial salute, after which officials laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and observed a two-minute silence.

Addressing the gathering, Additional District Judge Venkateswara Rao stated that the police uniform symbolizes dedication and discipline, stressing society’s duty to support martyrs’ families. District SP Satish Kumar recalled the historical 1959 Ladakh Hot Springs confrontation where ten CRPF personnel sacrificed their lives.

He announced that ‘Police Commemoration Week’ will be observed from October 21 to 31, featuring various public awareness programs. He reaffirmed that the department stands firmly by the bereaved families through the Police Welfare Fund.

District Collector Shyam Prasad praised the police force as the backbone of internal security, highlighting their round-the-clock service during festivals.

He commended the district police for successfully reducing road accidents, drug trafficking, and offenses against women compared to the previous year. Subsequently, financial assistance cheques were distributed to the families of fallen officers.