- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
- Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’
- NIA likely to probe IED blast at under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar
- Ashok Gehlot condemns removal of over 70 photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House
- RBI MPC minutes: Economists maintain back-to-back repo rate hike stance
- ECI announces bypoll to one vacant RS seat from MP after Murugan's resignation
SP assures department’s firm support to martyrs’ families
Puttaparthi: Describing the services and sacrifices of police personnel as invaluable to society, dignitaries and police officials gathered at the District Police Office in Puttaparthi on Wednesday to observe Police Commemoration Day with deep solemnity.
The event, chaired by Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, IPS, was attended by District Collector A Shyam Prasad, IAS, Additional District Judge (Hindupur) Venkateswara Rao, Junior Civil Judge (Puttaparthi) Mujeeb Paspala, and Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj.
Parade Commander Uma Maheshwar Reddy presented a ceremonial salute, after which officials laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and observed a two-minute silence.
Addressing the gathering, Additional District Judge Venkateswara Rao stated that the police uniform symbolizes dedication and discipline, stressing society’s duty to support martyrs’ families. District SP Satish Kumar recalled the historical 1959 Ladakh Hot Springs confrontation where ten CRPF personnel sacrificed their lives.
He announced that ‘Police Commemoration Week’ will be observed from October 21 to 31, featuring various public awareness programs. He reaffirmed that the department stands firmly by the bereaved families through the Police Welfare Fund.
District Collector Shyam Prasad praised the police force as the backbone of internal security, highlighting their round-the-clock service during festivals.
He commended the district police for successfully reducing road accidents, drug trafficking, and offenses against women compared to the previous year. Subsequently, financial assistance cheques were distributed to the families of fallen officers.
Rebels, factional feuds put Mahayuti, MVA on edge in Maha Council polls
Gujarat minister, leaders pray at temple; service-oriented activities planned on HM Shah’s birthday
India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
Delhi Police raid in Ranchi in interstate vehicle theft racket, recover 6 vehicles
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
Jodhpur-Hyderabad Train Halted for Two Hours at Hingoli Railway Station Over Alleged Misbehaviour of RPF Personnel
Will fill all vacant posts in police wing by 2028: CM Revanth Reddy