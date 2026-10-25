Strict adherence to SEC guidelines mandated for ZPTC scrutiny

Kothacheruvu: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad and Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj made a surprise visit to the Kothacheruvu ZP office on Saturday to inspect the scrutiny of ZPTC nominations.

Collector Shyam Prasad directed Returning Officers to strictly follow State Election Commission guidelines while thoroughly examining candidate affidavits, voter details, deposit receipts, and reservation certificates.

He emphasized that any minor errors must be addressed strictly within legal regulations to ensure complete transparency. Interacting with candidates and agents, the Collector also ordered adequate police security to prevent law-and-order issues.