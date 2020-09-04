Ragini gets CCB fiat, actor cannot appear

Bengaluru: The anti-narcotic wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) served a notice on actress Ragini Dwivedi to appear before it at the CCB headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning relating to drugs scandal.



Ragini is the first Kananda film actor to be summoned by the CCB after film director Indrajit Lankesh, brother of Gauri Lankesh who was murdered in 2017, explosive statement that several celebs linked to the Kannada film industry are in the grip of drugs and volunteered to expose the celebrities who are involved in this. Lankesh had deposed before the CCB and claimed to have revealed the names of at least 15 actors, directors and musicians involved in the drugs racket.

While the CCB served notices to Ragini to appear before it for questioning, the actress sought time as she could not prepare to appear for the investigation at a short notice.

It learnt that Ragini's friend Ravishankar, an RTO official at Jayanagar, has been arrested. The notice to Ragini follows the arrest and questioning of Ravishankar.

The actress was quick to respond on her Twitter acount stating that she will cooperate with the investigating authorities. "I have nothing to hide and have no connection with unlawful activity being probed by the state central crime branch (CCB) police and drug links some Kannada actors alleged to have," Ragini said in a statement. However, she expressed her inability to appear before the CCB at a short notice and that her lawyers representing her would appear before the investigating authorities.

"I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received http://yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However out of respect for the process of the law. My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police."

Ragini who essayed roles in Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, Shiva, Bangari and Ragini IPS, further noted, "I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern," she Tweeted on Thursday. Ragini also acted in Tamil movie Nimirndhu Nil and Telugu film Janda Pai Kapiraju. Earlier, she tweeted that a section of media was "dragging known personalities". Our own state media who we consider one big family is targeting Sandalwood based on rumours". She also tweeted that "drugs as an issue should be resolved at the earliest as it's a plague to our society. The dealers have been now captured. I request the investigating agency to get to the end of this circuit for the good of all."

On August 21, the NCB arrested drug peddlers, who have been supplying narcotics to celebs linked to the Kannada film industry.