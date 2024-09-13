10th Edition of World of Concrete India to showcase technologies

Bengaluru: Informa Markets in India, a leading trade exhibition organiser, hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion on Thursday at The Park, Bengaluru, as a preview to ‘World of Concrete India 2024,’ the most significant event in the concrete and construction industry. The event is scheduled to take place from October 16h – 18 , at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. With India’s construction sector currently valued at USD 639 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, it is projected to reach USD 1.4 trillion by 2025, underscoring the importance of this expo for industry stakeholders.

The roundtable discussion in Bengaluru brought together a panel of industry leaders. The panel delved into the evolving landscape of the concrete and construction industry, focusing on key areas such as sustainable practices, innovation in green concrete, and the industry’s future outlook. The discussion also highlighted the challenges posed by regulatory policies and the need for a collaborative approach to drive technological advancements and eco-friendly solutions, ensuring long-term growth and resilience in the sector.