112: Centralised ambulance management system to be in place for effective service

Bengaluru:The government is set to implement a centralised ambulance management system under the unified emergency helpline number ‘112’, Medical Education & Skill Development Minister Sharanprakash Patil announced in the Legislative Council on Monday.

The minister said the new system is expected to be fully operational within three months, with technical integration currently in progress. He said the government would directly take over the centralised management of all state ambulances under the ‘112’ platform to ensure faster and more effective emergency healthcare delivery. Patil said this in response to a question raised by MLC T N Javarayi Gowda during the question hour.

Further stating that recruitment of supporting staff for ambulance services would also be undertaken shortly, he assured the House that Karnataka’s ambulance fleet meets the standards prescribed by the Central Government and that there is no shortage of ambulances in the state. Noting that 1,715 ambulances are currently operational across the state, including 715 operated under the Arogya Kavacha programme and 1,000 managed directly by the state government, the minister said 262 additional ambulances will be procured to further strengthen emergency response capacity.