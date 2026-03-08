124 illegal Bangladeshi nationals held in crackdown

Citypolice intensified their ongoing crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals and visa overstayers, arresting 124 people on March 6 alone. The operation targeted unauthorised settlements in the North Division.

Four teams from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out early-morning raids in the Kadugodi and Varthur police station jurisdictions. They located makeshift sheds where the group had illegally entered and settled inside India.

Among those detained were 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children. During questioning, all confessed to having crossed into the country unlawfully from Bangladesh. CCB officers have informed FRRO authorities for appropriate legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.

The operation involved coordination with officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Department of Social Welfare.

In a related earlier drive, police had already identified more than 200 foreign nationals including individuals from Nigeria, Thailand, various African countries, Sudan and others, who had arrived on student, business, or tourist visas but overstayed their permitted period and were living illegally in the city.