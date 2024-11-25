135 newborns and 28 mothers die in 7 months

Davangere: Over a span of seven months from April to November 2024, a total of 135 newborns and 28 mothers have passed away in the district, as reported by Dr. Shanumukappa H., the District Health Officer.

“Over the past seven months, 111 newborns have died at the Chigateri Government Hospital, and 24 newborns at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Chamrajpet, Davangere, totaling 135 deaths. Additionally, 23 mothers died in government hospitals and 5 in private maternity hospitals, bringing the total number of maternal deaths to 28,” Dr. Shanumukappa confirmed.

According to Dr. Shanumukappa, “In these seven months, 1,103 infants were admitted to Chigateri Hospital, and 882 babies were discharged. 44 infants were referred to other hospitals. At the Women and Children’s Hospital, 732 children were admitted, 657 babies were discharged, and 34 infants were referred to other hospitals. Both Chigateri Hospital and the Women and Children’s Hospital in Davangere have newborn care units (NCUs).”

Dr. Shanumukappa stated that the lack of newborn care units and quality healthcare facilities in surrounding districts and taluk hospitals often leads to cases being referred to Davangere hospitals in the final stages, contributing to the high mortality rate. “This mortality rate reflects statistics from government hospitals only. If we consider data from private hospitals, the rate might be even higher. A large number of cases come from neighboring districts,” he explained.

“While the overall mortality rate in Davangere district is relatively low, the high number of deaths comes primarily from referrals from nearby districts like Chitradurga, Harapanahalli, Rannebenur, and the Shivamogga border area. If we examine the district’s own data, the death rate is about 69% lower. However, when cases from other districts are included, the overall death rate increases. Premature births, babies weighing only 500-600 grams, and complications like mechanical birth styles or birth defects often result in treatment failure and death,” he added.