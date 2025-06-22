150-yr-old Kanale temple tells a forgotten story in colour

Sagar: Tucked away in the lush interiors of Karnataka’s Sagar- Kanale region lies a neglected gem of artistic and spiritual heritage — the Sri Eshvara Temple, once adorned with murals believed to be over 150 years old. Today, these intricate wall paintings, once brimming with local folklore and sacred narratives, face a slow erosion, both by time and human oversight.

On this International Yoga day, Prof. SA Krishnaiah brings this to the public domain in his one research parlance. “The attic of this temple has a mural that shows Yoga and Kundalini and the mandalas which needs to be restored immediately as it is showing erosion and heavy weathering”

The temple’s architecture evokes the grandeur of the Vijayanagara style, reminiscent of Hampi’s stone marvels. But what set it apart were its now-lost murals: elaborate cartwheel motifs and narrative wall paintings that reportedly conjured the illusion of a temple car festival in full swing.

“There was once a sense that the walls moved with life — the divine procession almost felt real,” recalled a local elder, lamenting the fact that many of these visuals were erased during a routine whitewashing drive.

Only fragments of the original glory remain today — on the decaying roof above the front staircase. In adjacent spaces, faint images of mythological figures like Shakkini and Daakini peek through layers of time. Some portions of the temple’s attic, accessible only by ladder, still bear Kannada script inscriptions and pictorial sagas, offering rare glimpses into the devotional storytelling of a bygone era.

The surrounding village of Kanale, about 12 to 15 kilometres from Sagar and nestled near Mandagalale and Kagod, is known for its educated populace. Yet few are aware of the spiritual and cultural significance etched into the temple’s fading murals and mud walls. Adding to the site’s quiet allure is a serene temple lake, reflecting the temple’s image in still waters — a picturesque metaphor for the stillness of preservation.

Efforts to revive interest in this mural heritage have found some champions. Dr. Venkatesh Jois and Professor S. A. Krishnaiah have been instrumental in bringing the temple’s mural art to scholarly attention, documenting what remains and urging for immediate conservation.

As mural fragments crumble and colours fade, Kanale’s Eshvara Temple stands as both a testament to regional artistry and a reminder of how easily heritage can be lost. The time to act — to restore and protect what little remains — is now says Prof. Krishnaiah.