26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan lives on in hearts of people

Bengaluru: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who made the supreme sacrifice during the Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008, continues to serve as an inspiration across Karnataka, emerging as a celebrated figure over a decade and a half.



Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is best remembered for his role in the toughest battles, particularly Operation Black Tornado during the Mumbai attacks.

His bravery is highlighted in leading the special action group, fighting floor by floor at the Taj Hotel to rescue the hostages and ultimately fighting the terrorists alone until his last breath after losing his team to extremely hostile firing. The major arterial road in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka locality is named after Major Unnikrishnan. Throughout Karnataka, Kannada and patriotic organizations make it a point to put up posters of Sandeep alongside great freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and others on Independence Day, Ganesh and Deepavali festivals.

As a tribute, the Indian Railways posthumously named the locomotive (TKD WDP4B 40049) “Sandeep Unnikrishnan.”

There are numerous fan pages on social media, and a bicycle expedition by 2 KAR AIR SQUADRON NCC cadets from Bengaluru to Mumbai has been undertaken as a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan by cadets Mridhul, Surya, and Syed. They will meet his parents at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel on November 26, 2023.

Meghna Girish, Co-Founder of the Major Akshay Girish Memorial Trust, spoke to IANS, stating, “I attended Captain Pranjal’s final farewell on Friday in Bengaluru. He made the supreme sacrifice in Rajouri on November 24. Many people had come from far off places to pay their respects.”

Girish continued: “In the last 10 years, people have become more open in showing their respect for the soldiers and the sacrifices they make in protecting the country.”

“26/11 received extensive media coverage because it was in the heart of Mumbai and was a three-day siege. However, our soldiers are guarding the country every day without media coverage. This doesn’t mean any soldier is less brave or heroic,” Girish added.

On a personal note, Girish said: “My son made the supreme sacrifice in 2016 in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, in a similar type of hostage situation. Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had entered two buildings, trapping families while they were asleep. It was a long fight, and all the civilians, including children and women, were saved.

“Three soldiers, including my son, made the supreme sacrifice, and four others were killed before they could pick up their guns. Freedom is never free; it comes at a great cost -- the lives of very brave soldiers who have the passion to serve the motherland.”

Talking about how people’s attitude towards bravehearts has changed, Girish said: “Because of social media, more and more common people are understanding and paying respect. The motto should be to put your motherland first, ensuring the safety and welfare of the people. It doesn’t matter which field we are working in; if our country is attacked tomorrow, no one is safe.”

She concluded by saying: “There are wars happening in all parts of the world, and our country is always in grave danger due to enemies around us -- China, Pakistan, and within our country, terrorist groups trying to destabilise. The message is let’s remain united, let’s put our country first. Freedom is never free; that’s my

message.”