30-Year-Old Became First Transgender Advocate Of Karnataka

Thirty-year-old Mysurean Shashi C was added to the rolls by the Karnataka State Bar Council in Bengaluru on Friday, making her the first transgender lawyer from the state. Previously going by Shashi Kumar, Shashi now wants to be a judge to serve as an example for the community that is still having a hard time being heard in society.



Shashi stated that she wants to demonstrate to the locals how education can give them power. Shashi completed his LLB at the city's Vidyavardhaka Law College in 2021 after completing his primary and secondary schooling at government institutions in Jayanagar, Krishnamurthypuram, and Lakshmipuram. Shashi has since worked with renowned solicitors V Parashiva, U Nagaraj, Baburaj, and BS Bhagyamma, the latter of whom serves as the joint secretary of the Mysore Bar Association.

She had a lot of trouble being recognised as a transgender community advocate. She is currently seeking to become a judge with consideration for the community during the judge selection process. She wished for the world to stop targeting the community with prejudice. Instead of begging, her community ought to pursue education and careers like activists.

Even though she received an MA in public administration from the Karnataka State Open University, Shahi said that she experienced a lot of discrimination throughout her life but never gave up on her goals. To ensure that society ends discrimination and humiliation, they should all have access to education and strive to achieve greater things in life.