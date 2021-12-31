35% used car buyers are women: Spinny Data

Bengaluru: Full stack used-car platform Spinny, has witnessed a huge demand from Bengaluru and nearly saw 64 percent of new buyers. While the majority of buyers are young males, there has been an uptake in the number of women used car buyers. Almost 35 percent of used car buyers are female in comparison to male.

In terms of favoured brands and car models, most buyers in the city are opting for Maruti, Hyundai and Honda and cars such as Grand i10, Swift, Elite i20 with White, Grey and Red as preferred color choices.

Customers are also inclined towards taking home test drives with almost 54 percent choosing this along with home delivery as the preferred car-buying process. Moreover, customers are booking cars online for an entirely new car-buying experience which resulted in 52 percent of completely online purchases at Spinny.com.

The Spinny's Founder and CEO, Niraj Singh said, "Through the pandemic and its aftermath, Spinny has stayed focused on its home deliveries and home test drives with extra care.

A car of one's own is no longer a novelty, and increasingly in urban India, it is being regarded as a necessity. With our focus on the four pillars of Spinny Assured designed to instate quality, standardization and the greatest degree of customer-centricity, people have come to trust a pre-owned car company and the life-long relationship with car buyers that we seek to develop.

Our mission is to deliver a quality car to every household in the country and our numbers are reflective of progress in that direction."

He added, In alignment with our principles and strategies, we had introduced a special initiative called Spinny #withExtraCare during the pandemic peak. Through this step, we offered home test-drive opportunities to consumers amidst strict and thorough preventive measures as per WHO guidelines.