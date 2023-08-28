350 people take part in Cyclothon 3.0 to promote a fitter and greener India

Bengaluru: On the occasion of National Sports Day, the Marwari Yuva Manch Central Bangalore (MYMCB) in association with Fit India, an initiative of the Government of India, organised Cyclothon 3.0 to promote a fitter and greener India for our future generations.

The event took place at Decathlon Sarjapur at 7:15am on Sunday, and received over 350 registrations. Cyclothon 3.0 covered 5, 10 and 15 kilometers. This was the 3rd Cyclothon event to be organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch Central Bangalore.

There is an urgent need to focus on a fit and green India to avoid premature mortality and a decreasing quality of life. India has experienced a massive spike in lifestyle diseases, including an increase in the prevalence of early risk factors like obesity and cholesterol irregularities, between 2019 and 2022, according to Health of the Nation 2023 report by Apollo Hospitals. Non-communicable diseases affect not only health, but also productivity and economic growth; the estimated economic burden is expected to be about $4.8 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, while India has implemented a variety of regulations aimed at various sources of air pollution, ranging from industry to road traffic, its air quality has steadily deteriorated, to the degree of today’s public health catastrophe.

Considering such alarming data, this initiative by the Marwari Yuva Manch Central Bangalore in association with Fit India, was an attempt to help Indians adopt a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle so that we can create better living conditions for ourselves and the generations to come.Cyclothon 3.0 was organised in association with Decathlon Sarjapur Road, and supported by Simpliwork Offices, Insta Filing, RBL Bank, Raffine (Manufacturers of Walls and Ceiling Panels), Sanware, and Gravity Interiors & Designers, among others.