37-acre land belonging to KSDL transferred to private party: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa has demanded an investigation against BJP MLA MadalVirupakshappa and president of the KSDL, for giving away 37 acres of land belonging to Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur to a private party.





Speaking at the press conference, Brijesh Kalappa said, "BJP MLA MadalVirupakshappa was missing for about five days after the Lokayukta raid. Later, in the absence of the High Court respondents, he got bail. The Lokayukta officials have approached the Supreme Court questioning this move. We welcome this move by Lokayukta. We have received information that many of the people's representatives have huge amounts of money. So the Lokayukta officials should raid the houses and offices of every representative. This will reveal the truth about who has what," he said.





"Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) is outsourcing everything these days. Even the manufacturing of soaps, sanitisers etc. are being outsourced. Therefore, the government wants to sell the 37 acres of land belonging to KSDL in Yashwanthpur, Bengaluru to private parties," said Brijesh Kalappa.





"Central government investigating agencies have raided Delhi's Dy. CM, Manish Sisodia's house and office, and a team of around a thousand officials are investigating. He has been in custody for about ten days, even though no large amount of cash was found there. On the contrary, although a huge amount of cash was found, MadalVirupakshappa is out without the fear of arrest," said Brijesh Kalappa.





"The BJP is alleging that Manish Sisodia has caused a loss to the government's exchequer. Outsourcing the work of KSDL and 25 per cent disinvestment from 37 acres of KSDL's land as announced in the last budget is also causing loss to the government.





Why is there no investigation into this? Why has ED, IT and CBI not commenced any investigation against MadalVirupakshappa yet? People should know what is the motive behind giving KSDL land to private parties," said Brijesh Kalappa.



