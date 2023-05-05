3.77 cr litres of IMFL liquor, 2.85 cr litres of beer seized

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 just a few days away, drive to stop and confiscate illegal cash, liquor and other items are ongoing. Elections were announced in the state on March 29 and the code of conduct has also come into force.

After the implementation of the code of conduct, so far 816 locations in Bangalore have been raided and 3.77 crore liters of IMFL liquor and 2.85 crore liters of beer have been seized (Liquor Seize).

The Excise Department officials, who have registered a total of 700 cases, have seized 30 vehicles used for transporting illegal liquor. 2,514 FIRs have been registered by the Intelligence Squad, Fixed Surveillance Teams and Police, which have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and gifts. Since the declaration of elections, 69,847 weapons have been collected so far.

