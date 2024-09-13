39.5-ft tall bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Gadag

Gadag: A grand 39.5-feet tall bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda, k was dedicated on the campus of RDPR university in Nagavi, Gadag. The statue was unveiled in a solemn ceremony led by Shree NirbhayanandaSaraswati Swamiji of the Ramakrishna Ashram, along with Gadag District In-charge Minister H.K. Patil.

This statue, erected to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s significant contributions to India’s spiritual heritage, serves as a symbol of inspiration for students and visitors alike. The dedication ceremony was held on September 11, marking the anniversary of Vivekananda’s famous Chicago speech, delivered in 1893 at the World Parliament of Religions, which introduced India’s spiritual philosophy to the global stage.

The construction of the bronze statue was guided by NirbhayanandaSaraswati Swamiji of the Vivekananda Ramakrishna Ashram in Gadag and was made possible through the generous support of the Swami Vivekananda Ramakrishna Mission in Calcutta, which donated approximately ₹50 lakh for the project. The statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Karthik Kar from Calcutta, took several years of meticulous planning and hard work to complete.

Standing tall and majestic, the statue has been designed to embody the vision and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, and it is intended to inspire the students of RDPR Vishwa Vidyalaya and the broader community to strive for excellence and embody the values Vivekananda stood for. “It feels as if Vivekananda himself has come and stood here,” expressed attendees at the unveiling, reflecting the statue’s powerful impact on those present.

During the dedication, Minister H.K. Patil emphasized that the statue was built with the intention of inspiring the students at RDPR university. “Standing before the tallest statue of Swami Vivekananda in the country, the students have felt a renewed sense of cheer and enthusiasm,” he noted. The towering statue, now the tallest Swami Vivekananda statue in India, is seen as a matter of great pride for Gadag. The RDPR University campus already houses a replica of Sabarmati Ashram, adding to the spiritual and historical significance of the site.

The unveiling of the Swami Vivekananda statue has placed Gadag on the map as a significant spiritual and cultural destination. The statue is expected to draw visitors from across the country, further enhancing the university’s reputation as a center for learning and inspiration. As the tallest statue of its kind in the nation, it stands as a tribute not only to Swami Vivekananda’s legacy but also to the efforts of those dedicated to preserving and promoting his teachings.

The dedication ceremony concluded with a message of unity, peace, and inspiration, encouraging all who witness the statue to remember Swami Vivekananda’s profound impact on India’s spiritual heritage and to embody his values in their daily lives.