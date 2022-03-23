4.96 Kg Of Gold And 15 Kilos Of Silver Seized As ACB Raids BDA Middlemen In Bengaluru

The Anti-Corruption Bureau claimed on Tuesday that it had recovered 4.96 kilogrammes of gold, 15.02 kilos of silver, and 61.9 grammes of diamonds from the home of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) broker Mohan in Manorayanpalya, RT Naga.



Mohan was one of nine Bengaluru middlemen raided by the ACB on Tuesday, suspected of being involved in BDA wrongdoing. The ACB has initiated searches against its intermediates who played a crucial role in the corruption, according to a statement from the agency, which has already identified multiple cases of corruption in the BDA.



The operation, which took place on March 22 under the direction of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, involved about 100 officers, according to the agency.

Since its establishment in 2016, the state anti-corruption office has registered 1,803 cases, according to figures supplied by the agency. While the majority of the cases are still pending, the ACB has only been able to get convictions in ten of them, with the officials being acquitted in the other twenty-five.

Charge sheets have been filed in 753 of the 1,803 cases recorded, with 682 cases still awaiting trial. In these cases, 1,473 government employees were detained, including 391 Class-I and above employees as well as people's representatives. A departmental investigation was conducted against 493 people, while 1,335 accused officials were suspended.

Furthermore from the seized things, the ACB officials had also seized a large number of property-related data in and around Bengaluru.

For a moment, high drama reigned as one of the suspected brokers, Munirathna, refused to hand up the keys to the SUV parked in front of his opulent home. Munirathna eventually turned over the keys, and the ACB considered hiring a locksmith to access the automobile.