5-cr tree plantation goal set for Vijayapura: Patil

Bengaluru: Under the ambitious Koti Vruksha Abhiyana (One Crore Tree Campaign) led by District In-charge Minister MB Patil, Vijayapura district has already planted 1.5 crore saplings over the past nine years. By 2030, the district aims to plant an additional 3.5 crore saplings, reaching a total of 5 crore trees, the minister announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Vidhana Soudha after releasing the poster, T-shirt, and medal for Vrukhothon-2025, Patil highlighted the remarkable environmental progress achieved through the campaign.

“When the initiative began in 2016, Vijayapura had only 0.17% forest cover. Today, it has risen to 2.4%,” he said. “The district now ranks third in India for air quality improvement. The water table has increased, soil fertility has improved, and the region has witnessed successful reforestation. Average temperatures have dropped by 0.5°C, and rainfall has increased from 550 mm to 650 mm annually.”

Through the CSR funds of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, 10 lakh saplings were distributed each year for the first five years. Farmers were provided saplings of their choice free of cost. “We plan to continue this initiative for the next 5–10 years until we achieve the 5-crore plantation goal,” Patil added.

The Koti Vruksha Abhiyana has also enhanced biodiversity in the region, with more than 180 species of plants being cultivated. Drip irrigation and solar-powered watering systems areused to maintain the plantations. Over one lakh saplings have been planted around the Bhuthanal Lake, Vijayapura’s key water source, and 1.27 lakh saplings over 1,600 acres near Mamadapur Lake, creating a vast green belt.

Innovative steps like ‘One tree for every birthday’, ‘Vrukhsha Bandhan’ on Raksha Bandhan, and ‘April Cool’ eco-drives have also been introduced to encourage public participation.

Campaign coordinators Murugesh Pattanashetty, Veerendra Guchhatti, Dr. Rajuyalgond, Somu Math Guruji, and Nandeesh Hundekar were present.

Vrukhothon-2025 on December 7

The Vrukhothon-2025 marathon will be held on December 7 in Vijayapura, with over 15,000 participants expected, including students, police and army personnel, the Vijayapura Cycling Group, the Forest Department, and more than 50 organizations.

The event will offer prizes worth ₹10 lakh and will include 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km categories, open to all age groups. Participants can register at www.vrukhothon.co.in.

This year’s marathon will connect Vijayapura’s iconic heritage sites including Gol Gumbaz, Gagan Mahal, Sundreshwara Temple, Sainik School, Narasimhaswamy Temple, Siddeshwara Temple, Ibrahim Roza, and Bara Kaman.The theme for this year’s event is “Run for a Clean, Green, and Beautiful Vijayapura”, celebrating the city’s commitment to sustainable growth and heritage preservation.