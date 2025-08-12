5-year- old Bengaluru girl writes to Modi: Please fix our roads and traffic

Bengaluru: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Sunday to inaugurate the Metro Yellow Line, a heartwarming yet concerning message emerged from the city. A five-year-old girl named Arya, daughter of city resident Abhirup, penned a handwritten letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to address Bengaluru’s poor road conditions and chronic traffic congestion.

The child’s letter, now viral on social media, reads: “Narendra Modi ji, there is too much traffic in Bengaluru. We are reaching school and offices late. The roads are very bad. Please help.”

Abhirup shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), noting, “The Prime Minister is visiting Bengaluru. My 5-year-old daughter saw this as an opportunity to get the traffic problem solved.”

The innocence and sincerity of Arya’s plea have struck a chord with netizens, sparking waves of empathy online. One user, @MayyankK3246, commented, “I hope he meets your daughter and fulfills her wish.” Another, @scmitra, recalled how 15 years ago, his own daughter had written to the President of India about noise pollution in Mumbai, prompting authorities to visit the site.

This is not the first time a child’s letter has made headlines. Recently, Simra Sanobar, a student from a government school in Beledara village, Tumakuru district, wrote to both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Modi seeking a compound wall for her school playground. Arya’s letter has once again highlighted a big issue—Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure woes that continue to affect daily life for millions.