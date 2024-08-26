7 Prison officials suspended for giving VIP treatment to Darshan: Home Minister

Bengaluru: The government has suspended 7 Prison officials after the photo of Darshan being given VIP treatment in Parappana Agrahara Jail went viral.



Speaking to the media, Home Minister Parameshwar said, "I have asked for a report on this case as to how this happened." This should not happen in jail. Action was taken after receiving a report that 7 people were involved. He said that even if jammers and cameras are installed in all jails, this is not right.

Home Minister Parameshwar said that we have suspended the Jailers Sharan Basava Amingad, Prabhu S Khandre, Assistant Jailers LS Thippeswamy, Srikanth Talwar, Head Warders Venkappa Korti, Sampath Kumar Kadapatti, Warder Basappa Teli.

Not everyone can go inside. We will investigate and take action against senior officers even if they have done something wrong. After the investigation, we will investigate where the phone came from and how the cigarette came and take action, he said.







