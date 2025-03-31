80 lakh tonnes of iron ore identified for auction

Ballari: The Department of Mines and Geology has uncovered 80 lakh tonnes of iron ore that was seized during illegal mining operations in Sandur taluk prior to 2011. This iron ore, which has remained unutilized, is now set to be auctioned off to generate income for the government.

The considerable amount of iron ore has been located across a total of 28 mining leases in Sandur taluk, discovered from 76 stockpiles. Based on current market rates, the value of this iron ore is estimated to exceed ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 crores.

Previously, the Supreme Court’s oversight committee managed the e-auction of older stockpiles of iron ore, which were established before 2011. Despite this, substantial amounts of stockpiles have been left unattended in the district for over 13 years without any identification, assessment, or evaluation.

In January 2024, the Directorate of Mines sent a letter to the Ballari division instructing officials to locate the remaining stockpiles. Acting on this directive, officials conducted an inspection and identified significant stockpiles, subsequently reporting their findings to the Directorate of Mines in January 2025.

Officials noted, “There are stockpiles that are over 13 years old. Currently, about 10% of the iron ore has deteriorated due to rain and other factors. If the government rapidly proceeds with the auctioning of this ore, it can avoid potential loss. There will be substantial revenue collected as well. The operation to identify the ore was conducted in collaboration with the Forest Department, which will also consent to the auction process.”

The Directorate of Mines requested the identification of the stockpiled iron ore. Accordingly, a joint inspection was carried out with the Forest Department, and a report has been submitted to the government. There is confidence that the auction process will commence soon.

Sandeep Surya Vamshi, Deputy Forest Conservator of forests in Ballari, stated, “The remaining iron ore has been discovered through a joint operation. Given that this iron ore has not been auctioned for 13 years, some areas have become overgrown with vegetation. We will clear the vegetation in order to auction the remaining iron ore.”

This discovery highlights the ongoing issues of illegal mining and the government’s efforts to regulate and monetize natural resources effectively.