₹8.22 Crore Compensation Distributed to Families of 35 Deceased KSRTC Employees

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday distributed compensation amounting to ₹8.22 crore to the dependents of 35 deceased employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at a programme held at the corporation’s central office in Bengaluru.

According to officials, ₹4 crore was distributed to the families of four employees who died in accidents, with each family receiving ₹1 crore under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme. In addition, ₹3.92 crore was provided to the dependents of 28 employees who died due to non-accidental causes, with each family receiving ₹14 lakh. Another ₹30 lakh was distributed to the families of three deceased employees at ₹10 lakh each.

Under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme, the corporation provides ₹1 crore as accident insurance compensation to the dependents of employees who die due to accidents either while on duty or off duty. So far, the scheme has provided ₹34 crore in compensation across 34 cases, with each family receiving ₹1 crore.

KSRTC has also implemented the Employees’ Family Welfare Compensation Scheme to support the families of employees who die due to medical or other non-accidental causes. In view of the rising number of deaths due to heart attacks, cancer, stroke and other health issues, the compensation amount was increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh with effect from November 1, 2023. The amount was further enhanced to ₹14 lakh from September 1, 2025.

As part of this scheme, ₹3.92 crore was distributed to the families of 28 employees at ₹14 lakh each, while ₹30 lakh was provided in three cases at ₹10 lakh each. So far, ₹1.87 crore has been distributed to 187 families at ₹10 lakh each, and ₹4.20 crore has been distributed in 30 cases at ₹14 lakh each.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed condolences to the families of employees who lost their lives and prayed that they find the strength to overcome the loss.

He also said that appointments on compassionate grounds are being provided promptly in the four state-run transport corporations to the dependents of deceased employees in posts such as driver, conductor, KSRTC constable and technical assistant. If the dependents possess the required educational qualifications, they are also being appointed as junior assistants based on seniority.

The minister said compassionate appointments are being made in a transparent manner and advised families not to fall prey to external pressure or inducements. He also urged beneficiaries to utilise the compensation amount wisely for the welfare of their families, including children’s education, house construction or by depositing the amount in banks as fixed deposits. He cautioned them against investing in risky schemes promising high returns.

Reddy further said that around 1,400 compassionate appointments have been provided so far across the four state road transport corporations and assured that the government and the corporation would continue to support the families of transport employees.

KSRTC Vice Chairman Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, Managing Director Akram Pasha (IAS), Director (Personnel and Vigilance) Gayathri K.M. (IAS) and other officials and staff were present at the programme.