87 KAS officers transferred to improve ‘efficiency’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered the transfer of 87 KAS officers to “strengthen the administrative machinery, improve efficiency and ensure effective implementation of government development programmes,” the CMO said on Wednesday.

As part of the reshuffle, nine Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers have been posted as Assistant Commissioners and four as Additional Deputy Commissioners.

The transfers are aimed at strengthening the administrative capacity of the Urban Development and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments, accelerating development works and improving the delivery of public services, the CMO said. A total of 15 officers have been posted to the Urban Development Department and 13 to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The remaining officers have been transferred to various key departments and administrative positions across the state.

The move is also intended to improve coordination at the district and sub-divisional levels, expedite the implementation of welfare schemes and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances, the Chief Minister’s Office said.