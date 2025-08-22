A Symphony of Culture & Cuisine, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru Onam Utsavam Promises Royal Revelry!

Bengaluru The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is poised to transport you straight into a panoramic tapestry of Kerala’s timeless traditions, where culture breathes through every sight, sound, and flavor. Picture a jubilant universe unfolding under one roof, where vivid folk dances, thundering drums, sumptuous, sweet feasts, and playful games converge in an exhilarating celebration of Onam.

From 25th August to 5th September, The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru metamorphoses into a kaleidoscopic festival ground: Be spellbound by enthralling performances like Mega Thiruvathirakali, Theyyam, Chendamelam, and Pulikali, the movements resonate with history and rhythm pulses through the air. Delight in creative competitions, the florally flamboyant Pookalam, and the aromatic Payasam-Making Showdown, both ripe with the promise of either glory or a generous dollop of coconut milk. Reconnect with childlike joy through lively, classic Onam games, Uri Adi, Vadam Vali, Chakkil Otam, Rotti Kadi, Istika Ottam, and Kulam Kara perfect for guests of every age and mood. And finally, prepare your senses for the resplendent Onam Sadhya on 5th September, where each sumptuous morsel arrives on a pristine banana leaf as part of a feast both regal and rustic.

Event Details:

When: 25th August – 5th September 2025

Where: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road, Bengaluru KP-560064

Secure your spot for Onam Utsavam on BookMyShow.