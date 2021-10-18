AAP Bengaluru lays blame on CM for police quarters collapse

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka spokesperson Sharat Khadri placed blame on Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai for the tilting of the police quarters located near Binny mills due to substandard quality of construction.



Speaking in a press conference, Sharat Khadri said, "The police quarters is a newly constructed building that is hardly 2 years old. The building was inaugurated in 2018 while BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister and Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister. Within just a year, cracks had developed on the building but the issue was completely ignored by the Home Minister's office".

AAP questioned the quality of building infrastructure where buildings especially government buildings develop cracks in just a year and starts titling in less than two years.

He added that it must be noted that there have been many cases of buildings collapsing in the city due to incessant rains and the primary reason is that Bengaluru is witnessing an excessive increase in rainfall this time. But the poor quality of the building cannot be ignored. According to AAP, the foundation of the building was not built properly and low-quality material was used for the building pillars and beams.

"A garbage dump has been covered with sand and the building has been constructed. Negligence is visible in building a strong foundation, low quality cement is used for building pillars and beams. It's highly painful to see our corrupt government didn't even spare the Police who safeguard the entire Bangalore city." he added.

"There are a lot of irregularities in the construction of the building, if a Judicial enquiry is conducted all the hidden truth will be revealed. With an intent to make money, contractors, engineers, bureaucrats and Home minister together have constructed a substandard building," added Sharat.

Sharat further added, "AAP demands a judicial investigation into the corruption behind the substandard construction of these police quarters. Police officials who work 24 hours in service should not have to worry about the safety of their families. We want all the people behind this shoddy construction to be meted with the strictest punishment"