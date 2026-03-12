ABB Expands Manufacturing Presence in Karnataka with New Facilities

Bengaluru: Global technology company ABB has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka with new facilities and investments aimed at serving fast-growing sectors such as data centres, renewable energy, metros and infrastructure.

The company’s Group CEO Morten Wierod laid the foundation stone for a new integrated Motion facility in Peenya, while also inaugurating the Electrification and Automation Campus 2 at Nelamangala on Kunigal Road.

ABB has a long-standing presence in the state, with Bengaluru serving as one of its key manufacturing and technology hubs in India. With the latest expansion, the company will operate three manufacturing locations with multiple production shopfloors in Karnataka, employing more than 3,000 people.

“This expansion reflects ABB’s long-term commitment to India and our local-for-local strategy,” said Sanjeev Sharma. He said strengthening manufacturing and technology capabilities in Karnataka will help bring advanced electrification and automation solutions closer to customers and support the country’s infrastructure growth.

Under the expansion, ABB’s Motion business will add two new manufacturing units at its Peenya campus, spread across about 6,100 sq m. The facilities will produce energy-efficient motors, low-voltage drives and programmable logic controllers, while also hosting a service and training centre equipped with digital tools.

At the Nelamangala campus, ABB has established a 16,470 sq m multi-business manufacturing hub to expand production for its electrification and automation businesses. The facility will manufacture smart power technologies, system interface units, excitation systems and high-power rectifiers, besides supporting gas analyser integration and service labs.

Production of power management solutions for data centres is expected to increase nearly tenfold at the campus. ABB’s low- and medium-voltage systems currently power over 30 per cent of India’s hyperscale data centres.

The company recently announced an investment of about $75 million in 2026 to expand manufacturing and research and development operations in India, which is expected to create over 300 skilled jobs in engineering, operations and research.