Access life opens ‘home away from home to support children battling cancer

Bengaluru: Access Life Assistance Foundation has launched a new ‘Home Away from Home’ (HAH) centre in Noida to provide free accommodation and holistic support to families of children undergoing cancer treatment.

The facility, inaugurated on Monday, is located in Sector 31 and will cater to families seeking treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, a leading paediatric healthcare institution in the region.

The initiative aims to address a critical challenge faced by families travelling long distances from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar for specialised paediatric cancer care. Many of these families struggle with financial constraints and lack of access to safe accommodation during prolonged treatment periods.

According to Access Life, the new centre will provide free stay, nutritious meals, transportation support, counselling services and non-formal education for children. The objective is to create a supportive environment that allows families to focus entirely on the recovery of their children without worrying about daily logistical challenges.

Dr Nita Radhakrishnan, Additional Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at PGICH, highlighted the importance of the initiative. “Families of children undergoing cancer treatment and bone marrow transplantation often travel long distances to access specialised care, and finding affordable accommodation near the hospital can be a major challenge,” she said.

“The Home Away From Home centre developed with the support of Access Life Foundation will help bridge this gap by providing safe and supportive housing close to the hospital. We hope this initiative will significantly ease the treatment journey for children and their families,” she added.

Girish Nair, Founder and Chairman of Access Life, stressed the broader impact of the project. “Families often travel hundreds of kilometres in search of life-saving cancer treatment for their children. During this difficult time, something as basic as safe accommodation near the hospital can make an enormous difference,” he said.

“Our aim is simple: that no child should have to abandon cancer treatment because their family could not find a place to stay. The Home Away From Home centre in Noida has been created to ensure families can stay with dignity and feel supported,” Nair added.

With this expansion, Access Life continues to strengthen its mission of ensuring uninterrupted cancer care for children, reinforcing the need for integrated support systems alongside medical treatment in India’s growing paediatric oncology landscape.