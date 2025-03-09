Acting in Kannada movie not a good experience for me: Sonali Bendre

Live
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre said on Friday that acting in a Kannada movie was not a good experience for her
Bengaluru: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre said on Friday that acting in a Kannada movie was not a good experience for her. She made this remark while addressing the gathering at the ‘Amazon ElevateHER 2025’ event, organised by Amazon India to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, held in Bengaluru. While discussing her films, Sonali said, “I did films in Telugu, and I did one movie in Kannada. After that, I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this ever again.’ Sorry about that, but it was not a good experience for me at that time.”
Her statement is likely to stir controversy. She acted in the Kannada movie ‘Preethse’, a remake of the Bollywood superhit ‘Darr’. She played the lead role alongside Kannada superstars Upendra and Dr. Shivarajkumar. The movie, released in 2000, was a major success.
Speaking about pivotal moments in her career, Sonali said, “A major turning point was getting my first film, as I had never planned to become an actor. It happened unexpectedly, and I decided to give it a try. I have lived all over the country, including Bengaluru, from Nepal to Chennai. My father wanted me to focus on academics and become an officer, as that was his dream.”