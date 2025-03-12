Adani Airports Expand DigiYatra; Over 6.8 Million Transactions Logged

Mangaluru: In a significant boost to contactless air travel, Mangaluru International Airport and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have joined the DigiYatra initiative, completing its rollout across all seven Adani-operated airports.

Since its launch in August 2023 at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Guwahati, DigiYatra has facilitated over 6.8 million transactions, with adoption growing steadily by 14% month-on-month. On January 20, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded the highest single-day usage, with 37.1% of passengers opting for digital check-in.

DigiYatra, a project under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, uses facial recognition technology to streamline passenger entry and eliminate the need for physical documents. The initiative has significantly reduced wait times at security and boarding points while enhancing safety through biometric verification.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports Holdings Limited, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, stating, “Passengers increasingly prefer the convenience and speed of DigiYatra. With its expansion to Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, we are reinforcing our vision of seamless and efficient air travel.”

With passenger adoption ranging from 25% to 30% across its airports, AAHL expects further growth as more travellers embrace the digital boarding process. The initiative is positioned to play a crucial role in transforming airport experiences in India, promoting both efficiency and sustainability.