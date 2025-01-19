Live
- Collector’s call to make Tirupati a clean city
- Amit Shah urges AP BJP leaders to strengthen Party and reach out to people
- NTR remembered on his death anniversary
- Cleanliness should become an integral part of daily life: Chittoor Collector
- Heavy rain in TN's Tenkasi, restrictions imposed at Courtallam waterfalls
- Study decodes how grey matter in mothers’ brains undergoes changes during pregnancy
- 'Mann Ki Baat': This Republic Day is very special, says PM Modi
- NDA govt failed to uphold Tirumala sanctity says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- Trump looks set to bring shift in US approach to allies, North Korea, diplomacy, tariffs
- BJP demands CM should step down immediately
Just In
Aero India 2025: BBMP bans meat stalls from Jan 23 to Feb 17
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice ordering the closure of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants within a 13km radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17
Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice ordering the closure of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants within a 13km radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17. BBMP stated that the measure has been taken as a precaution for the Aero India show, scheduled from February 10 to 14.
BBMP sources said this action is primarily to prevent bird strikes on aeroplanes during practice sessions and the event. According to a notice dated January 17, issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka Zone, all meat-related establishments in the specified area must remain closed from January 23 to February 17.
This includes a prohibition on serving or selling non-vegetarian dishes during this period. The BBMP has warned that any violation of this order will result in penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, Rule 91. Aero India 2025, a biennial event, will showcase a diverse array of military and civilian aircraft, along with cutting-edge aerospace technologies. The exhibition is expected to attract industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts, and the general public, offering a platform for networking, collaboration, and exploring the latest advancements in the aerospace sector.