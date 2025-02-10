Aero India 2025: Shivakumar bats for incentives to boost aircraft, helicopter manufacturing

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers to establish their industries in Karnataka and across the country.

He made this appeal during his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the prestigious ‘Aero India 2025’ event in Bengaluru on Monday.

“Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is home to some of the best talent in the aerospace industry, making it an ideal location for aircraft and helicopter manufacturing. By offering incentives to manufacturers, we can retain this talent within India and prevent brain drain. I appeal to the Defence Minister to consider this request,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar emphasised Karnataka's crucial role in India’s aerospace sector, contributing 67 per cent of the country’s aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services and 65 per cent of India’s aerospace-related exports.

“Despite these impressive figures, a major gap still exists. While India has a well-established aircraft servicing and repair industry, the manufacturing of aircraft and helicopters remains largely absent. Most of the aircraft and helicopters used by the country are still imported from other nations,” he pointed out.

He added that Bengaluru is widely recognised as India’s aerospace capital, hosting over 60 per cent of the country’s aerospace manufacturing and defence research companies.

“Major organisations like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Boeing India have played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence and space capabilities,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar added that with over 1,50,000 professionals employed in Bengaluru’s aerospace sector, the city stands as a global leader in aviation and defence technology.

“Bengaluru ranks among the top three global aerospace cities in attracting foreign investments. The Government of Karnataka is actively developing aerospace and defence hubs across the state, including in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar districts,” he stated.

He also highlighted Bengaluru’s leadership in drone technology and unmanned aerial systems, which are transforming both commercial and defence sectors.

“The Bengaluru Aero Show 2025 showcases India’s advancements in both civil and military aviation. Karnataka was the first state in India to announce an aerospace policy in 2013, and we have since established a 1,000-acre dedicated aerospace park near Devanahalli to support aerospace companies,” he stated.

Shivakumar emphasised that Aero India is more than just an exhibition—it is a testament to India’s growing strength in the aerospace and defence sectors and a platform for fostering international collaborations.

“Since its inception in 1996, this event has grown exponentially, bringing together global stakeholders to shape the future of aviation, defence, and space exploration,” he said.

The theme of this year’s event, “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” reflects India’s spirit of innovation and ambition, highlighting the country's potential as a key player in the global aerospace industry, he said.