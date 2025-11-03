Agnipath recruitment rally in Ballari from Nov 13 to 19

Ballari: TheIndian Army has announced that an Agnipath Recruitment Rally will be held at the District Stadium here from November 13 to 19 for shortlisted candidates from Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Mahe. The event is being organised by the Recruiting Office (Headquarters) Bangalore, under the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bangalore.

The rally will include candidates who cleared the Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) held between June 30 and July 10, 2025. Eligible participants belong to various districts across Karnataka, including Bangalore Urban, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, among others.

Recruitment will be carried out for multiple Agniveer categories—General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, and Tradesmen (10th and 8th pass). Eligibility criteria such as age, education, and other requirements are detailed in the official notification issued on the Join Indian Army (JIA) website on March 12, 2025.

The CEE results are already available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, and admit cards have been emailed to shortlisted candidates and uploaded on the official portal.

Army authorities have urged aspirants to remain cautious against touts or intermediaries, reiterating that the recruitment process is entirely merit-based, with final selection depending on candidates’ performance in the written and physical tests during the rally.