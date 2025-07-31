Live
- Bomb Threat Scribbled on Bengaluru Apartment Wall Traced to Minor Girls
- Tight Security at Dharmasthala Mass Burial Site as SIT Recovers More Human Remains
- Karnataka Forms Study Panel to Examine Andhra Model for Official Language Status to c
- Captain Brijesh Chowta Urges Stronger Counter-Terror Measures, Permanent NIA Office in Mangaluru
- Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Rape of Minor in Major POCSO Verdict
- MP Alleges Law and Order Breakdown in Karnataka After Drug and Terror Busts
- Central Schemes Empower Karnataka’s Artists
- AI Tools and 16,000 Jobs Await Youth at Alva’s Pragati Fair in Karnataka’s Moodbidri
- Minister Vakiti Srihari Prays at Alampur Jogulamba Temple, Seeks Prosperity for Telangana
- Telangana Government Aims to Empower One Crore Women as Crorepatis: Minister Vakkati Srihari
AI Tools and 16,000 Jobs Await Youth at Alva’s Pragati Fair in Karnataka’s Moodbidri
Over 300 companies will recruit at the two-day event; chatbot to assist job seekers with real-time matching.
Moodbidri: Alva’s Education Foundation is set to host its flagship employment event — Alva’s Pragati 2025 — on Friday and Saturday at Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, with over 16,000 job vacancies and 305 recruiters participating.
Now in its 15th edition, the fair is one of the largest multi-sectoral job fairs in South India, attracting job seekers from across Karnataka and neighbouring states. A total of 11,509 candidates have registered online so far, with more expected through on-site registration.
The organisers have introduced an AI-based chatbot tool for the first time. This tool allows candidates to scan a QR code to receive real-time job suggestions based on their qualifications. Each participant will also receive a guidebook listing company profiles and vacancies.
Free lodging is available for outstation candidates, while transport has been arranged for students from ITI and diploma colleges. Candidate help centres will be active throughout the venue.
In the lead-up to the event, job awareness camps were conducted in eight constituencies of undivided Dakshina Kannada — including Mangaluru, Puttur, Karkala, and Belthangady — reaching over 2,500 young aspirants.
The fair will be inaugurated on Friday at 9:30 AM by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada. Other dignitaries present will include P.L. Dharma, Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, and MLA Umanath Kotian.