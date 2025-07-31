AI Tools and 16,000 Jobs Await Youth at Alva’s Pragati Fair in Karnataka’s Moodbidri

Moodbidri: Alva’s Education Foundation is set to host its flagship employment event — Alva’s Pragati 2025 — on Friday and Saturday at Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, with over 16,000 job vacancies and 305 recruiters participating.

Now in its 15th edition, the fair is one of the largest multi-sectoral job fairs in South India, attracting job seekers from across Karnataka and neighbouring states. A total of 11,509 candidates have registered online so far, with more expected through on-site registration.

The organisers have introduced an AI-based chatbot tool for the first time. This tool allows candidates to scan a QR code to receive real-time job suggestions based on their qualifications. Each participant will also receive a guidebook listing company profiles and vacancies.

Free lodging is available for outstation candidates, while transport has been arranged for students from ITI and diploma colleges. Candidate help centres will be active throughout the venue.

In the lead-up to the event, job awareness camps were conducted in eight constituencies of undivided Dakshina Kannada — including Mangaluru, Puttur, Karkala, and Belthangady — reaching over 2,500 young aspirants.

The fair will be inaugurated on Friday at 9:30 AM by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada. Other dignitaries present will include P.L. Dharma, Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, and MLA Umanath Kotian.