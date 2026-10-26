AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday criticised AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the comments reflected a decline in the Congress party's political culture and showed its frustration.

Ashoka said in Bengaluru, making derogatory remarks about the family of a person holding the country's highest constitutional office was inappropriate and alleged that the Congress, having lost the ability to challenge its opponents through political arguments, had resorted to personal attacks.

He said people would not accept what he termed uncivilised politics.

Turning to the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers in Karnataka, Ashoka accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of misleading growers and described the proposed meetings with farmers in Belagavi as an eyewash.

He demanded that the state government fix the sugarcane price at Rs 5,500 per tonne and take measures to prevent alleged irregularities in weighing and recovery calculations at sugar factories.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government had earlier misled drought-hit farmers by announcing Rs 2,500 in relief during a special session but had failed to release the promised amount. He accused the government of now attempting to pacify sugarcane growers through meetings without addressing their demands.

Farmers are protesting for a remunerative price for sugarcane and measures to prevent alleged discrepancies in recovery calculations. Ashoka said the growers would not be misled by what he described as token discussions.

Defending the Centre's role, Ashoka said the NDA government had constituted a joint committee headed by former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand to find a lasting solution to the problems faced by sugarcane farmers.

He also cited the Centre's decision to fix the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane at Rs 365 per quintal for the 2026-27 season. He said the Centre had introduced a minimum support price (MSP) for sugar in 2018.

Ashoka accused the state government of shifting responsibility to the Centre instead of fulfilling its own obligations.

Recalling an announcement made on November 7 last year, he said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had declared a price of Rs 3,300 per tonne, including a Rs 50 subsidy to be contributed by sugar factories. However, Ashoka alleged that the state government had failed to ensure that farmers received the Rs 50 contribution, even after sugar factories approached the court.

He further alleged that the government had failed to prevent discrepancies in weighing and recovery calculations at sugar factories. According to him, different factories were reporting varying recovery rates for the same sugarcane, while inflated waste calculations were causing losses to farmers.

Ashoka also criticised the government for failing to introduce a State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane, similar to the system followed in other states.

Questioning the government's policies affecting sugar factories, he alleged that private companies were being paid Rs 22 per unit for electricity purchases, while the rate for electricity supplied by sugar factories was fixed at Rs 2.80 per unit. He also claimed that water charges had been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore, adding to the burden on sugar factories.

Ashoka said farmers had warned of a statewide bandh on Tuesday if their demands were not met. He urged Shivakumar to immediately address the demands of sugarcane growers and warned that continued delays could intensify the agitation.



