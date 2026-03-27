AIRIA to host india rubber expo 2026 in New delhi from April 7

Bengaluru: The All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) is set to organise the 12th edition of the India Rubber Expo 2026 (IRE 2026) from April 7 to 10 at Bharat Mandapam, positioning the national capital as a key hub for global rubber industry engagement.

Regarded as Asia’s largest rubber industry exhibition, the four-day event is expected to witness participation from over 400 exhibitors and nearly 45,000 trade visitors representing around 14 countries. The expo will also feature dedicated international pavilions, underlining its growing global footprint.

Industry stakeholders including manufacturers, traders, and machinery companies are expected to converge at the event to showcase innovations, explore business collaborations, and evaluate emerging market trends. The expo will be held alongside the International Rubber Conference (IRC) from April 7 to 9, which will host technical seminars, industry-focused workshops, B2B meetings, and curated networking sessions.

Ahead of the mega event, AIRIA conducted a series of roadshows across major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Ahmedabad to boost participation and industry engagement.

Chairman of IRE 2026, Vipan Mehta, said the expo aims to highlight new opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving rubber sector. “The event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore new avenues of growth,” he noted, adding that the platform will showcase cutting-edge technologies and future-ready solutions.

Highlighting the scale of international participation, Chief Convenor Sanjeev Sikka said the increasing global presence reflects growing confidence in India’s manufacturing ecosystem. “With participation from over 14 countries, including key markets like China, the expo underlines India’s emergence as a major destination for sourcing and manufacturing,” he said. He further added that such collaboration would enable Indian industries to adopt advanced technologies and sustainable raw materials.

AIRIA President Anay Gupta emphasised that the upcoming edition would serve as a catalyst for innovation and long-term growth. “With expanded scale and global outreach, IRE 2026 will strengthen partnerships across the value chain and drive the industry forward,” he said.

India’s rubber sector has been witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from automotive, electric vehicles, infrastructure, and healthcare segments. The expo is expected to offer valuable insights into sustainability practices, regulatory developments, and research advancements shaping the industry’s future.

Established in 1945, AIRIA represents over 1,400 member organisations and continues to play a crucial role in promoting and safeguarding the interests of the Indian rubber industry. Since its inception in 2001, the India Rubber Expo has evolved into a premier platform for business networking, policy dialogue, and showcasing technological advancements.